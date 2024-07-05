One dead, two fighting for life after Northern Highway crash

UPDATE, 4,00pm: One man is dead and two women are fighting for life after a collision on the Northern Highway.
An 18km stretch of road could remain closed for some time as police launch an investigation.
Officers have confirmed a man died at the scene of the collision 5km south of Rochester.
His female passenger has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle also has life-threatening injuries.
Two teenage girls who were in her vehicle have gone to hospital, though their injuries are not life-threatening.
It is understood they were taken to Bendigo Hospital in a road ambulance.
Police have set up multiple roadblocks along the road.
The investigation is just beginning now that multiple ambulances, fire crews and an SES unit have left the scene.
Please note, this update was revised at 4.20 with additional information about a second woman with life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE, 3.25pm: Two air ambulances are at the scene of a serious crash on the Northern Highway.
It is not yet clear whether they will take anyone to hospital.
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for details.
The CFA is deferring all questions to Victoria Police.
Officers have closed an 18km stretch of the road in both directions and diverting traffic.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, near Settlement Road, at about 1.30pm.
UPDATE, 2.15pm: The Northern Highway is closed in both directions following a crash.
Police are diverting drivers at both Elmore and Rochester.
VicRoads is telling people to use Heathcote-Rochester Road and the Midland Highway.
The crash appears to be close to Settlement Road.
UPDATE, 2.10pm: SES volunteers are helping get one person out of a vehicle at the scene of the crash.
The nature of any injuries are yet to be confirmed.
Police, firefighters and paramedics are also at the site.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are gathering at the scene of a crash on the Northern Highway.
The incident is unfolding on the road between Bendigo and Rochester.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the crash happened on a stretch of highway north of Elmore.
More to come.
