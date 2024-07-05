Inter-league, blockbusters and Erin Phillips - a huge weekend of footy

Bendigo Addy sport reporter Adam Bourke here bringing you the latest of our Footy HQ newsletters.
Plenty of big games ahead this weekend across our region's footy leagues.
The most important will be played at Elsternwick Park in Melbourne as the Bendigo Football Netball League marks its return to inter-league action against the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
After a forced five-year break from inter-league football, it would be great to see the BFNL get the job done.
In the Loddon Valley league, the two best teams of the past two years - Marong and Pyramid Hill - do battle up at Pyramid Hill.
This game could be an audition for the grand final in September.
One of the highlights of the weekend will be Erin Phillips playing for Marong on Sunday in CVFLW action.
The AFLW champion is playing a one-off game for the Panthers against Golden Square.
Enjoy the Footy HQ newsletter and have a great weekend at the footy. We look forward to bringing you more coverage over the weekend.
