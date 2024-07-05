'Keep the fire burning': big crowd turns out to launch NAIDOC Week

In what has been a tough 12 months for the Indigenous community living in Bendigo, spirits have been buoyed by the mammoth turnout out the annual BDAC flag raising ceremony on Friday, July 5.
The ceremony takes place to ring in NAIDOC Week, with the 2024 theme being 'Keep the Fire Burning, Blak, Loud and Proud'.
Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-Operative chief executive and Dharug man Dallas Widdicombe said he was amazed and thankful for the more than 200 people in attendance.
The last year - in which The Voice referendum was defeated - had been a challenge for Aboriginal people living in the region, according to Mr Widdicombe.
He said despite the hardship, the enduring resilient spirit of their community shone through.
"This years' NAIDOC theme celebrates the unyielding spirit of our communities and invites all to stand in solidarity, amplifying the voices that have been long silenced," he said.
"The fire represents the enduring strength of our Indigenous cultures passed down through generations despite the challenges faced.
"It is a symbol of connection to the land, to each other and to the rich tapestry of traditions that define Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
At the ceremony, the flags were raised by children who attend the BDAC Djimbaya (kindergarten).
Mr Widdicombe said all cultures and communities within Australia were invited to join in NAIDOC Week celebrations.
"This theme calls for the reclamation of the narratives, the amplification of voices and the unwavering commitment to justice," he said.
"We invite all Australians to listen, learn and engage in meaningful dialogue, fostering a society where the wisdom and contribution of Indigenous peoples are respected."
At the ceremony a number of Indigenous young people were presented with awards for their work in community across education, sport, family and culture.
This year's recipients included Terri Flaherty, who received the Phil Brusch Scholarship, and Dontae Bysouth who received the Academic Award.
Other award winners Donna-Faye Vallance, who was honoured with the Youth Sportswoman Award, Jaiden Hunter, who was named Youth Sportsman of the Year, and Kolysha Taylor, who was recognised with the Zonta Girls' and Women's Award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.