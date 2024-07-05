These residents banded together to feel safer in their suburb. Did it work?

Following a spate of car thefts and break-ins, a small group of Strathfieldsaye residents decided enough was enough and relaunched Bendigo's only Neighbourhood Watch group.
Four months on, police said they've seen a decrease in home break-ins in the area.
The group meets once a month, with about 12 people regularly attending their June meeting, as well as senior sergeant Megan Gladstone and Bendigo Local Area Commander Inspector Tim Tucker.
They said a strong community campaign and more reports from residents have helped decrease crime.
Group organiser Alycia Hatzi, who formed the Neighbourhood Watch with two other Strathfieldsaye residents, said she was proud of how the group had grown.
"I'm actually super proud right now of what we've achieved in a short amount of time," she said.
"[We're] three busy mums and we've done a lot.
"I'm really proud. We still feel like there's a lot of work to do, but I feel like it's getting a little bit of traction now."
The group was formed after a community meeting in Strathfieldsaye had a turnout of 200 people, demanding to see a drop in crime.
Ms Hatzi said she'd like the group to eventually focus on more than crime and safety, with community dinners and a walking group organised.
She said since the group formed she'd noticed her neighbours at the Imagine Estate acting "a little bit more friendly" and engaging with each other.
"We want to shift the Neighbourhood Watch perception too not just crime but being engaged with the community," Ms Hatzi said.
"It's creating more of the connectiveness that we want. I feel like it is connecting our Imagine estate for sure."
The most common words heard in crime reported in Bendigo were "unlocked" and "open", police said at the Neighbourhood Watch meeting last month.
"They keep repeating this message," Ms Hatzi said.
Residents were being urged to do a "boundary walk" every night, which involved routinely walking the property and checking car doors, garages and house doors were locked.
"We sound like a bit of a broken record with that same message, but it's not getting through to everyone," Ms Hatzi said. "That's the message and it's a simple thing to do."
While the current iteration of Neighbourhood Watch Bendigo was based in Strathfieldsaye, there was potential for more groups to form.
Residents in Maiden Gully and Goornong had shown interest in forming a branch of the Neighbourhood Watch.
For Ms Hatzi, many hands would make light work, and she was campaigning for more support for the group.
The group had been set up on Connect Bendigo, a database for local groups, and had received support from local businesses to have flyers printed.
They were looking for more members to bring more skills to the group.
