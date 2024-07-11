Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Letters

Church sheds light on temporary basketball court closure decision

July 12 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young boy uses the community basketball court. Picture by Rochester Basketball Association/ Facebook
A young boy uses the community basketball court. Picture by Rochester Basketball Association/ Facebook

In the aftermath of the October 2022 floods the Rochester Basketball Association sought permission from the Rochester Presbyterian Church to temporarily use the church tennis courts for basketball.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.