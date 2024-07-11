Church sheds light on temporary basketball court closure decision

In the aftermath of the October 2022 floods the Rochester Basketball Association sought permission from the Rochester Presbyterian Church to temporarily use the church tennis courts for basketball.
The Church agreed to this use on a short-term basis. However, the arrangement was entered into informally and outside of the appropriate procedures for the use of Church property. The denominational Trustees directed that the Church regularise the situation.
On considering the circumstances of the informal arrangement, the only reasonable option open to the church was to bring that arrangement to an end and to issue the Association with a Notice to Vacate.
Sadly, in public forums there has been much that has been written to bring down the reputation of the Church, Minister and its people, claiming that the church has no sympathy toward the Rochester community or its youth.
The Presbytery rejects these criticisms as baseless; the church, like the rest of the community, was impacted by the October 2022 floods.
Its buildings were damaged and many of its members were affected.
Nevertheless, in the aftermath of the floods the church served the wider community, allowing the church buildings and grounds to be used for flood recovery purposes and its tennis courts to be used free of charge by the Association until that was no longer possible.
The Presbytery hopes that this statement will shed light on what has been a very difficult matter for the church.
Later this year, the church will celebrate its 150th year of service to God and the Rochester community.
The church, being at peace with God through the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus, and mindful of St Paul's command, 'If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all', wishes to be at peace with the wider Rochester community.
An article in the Bendigo Advertiser, July 2 contained a photo of me in a story, "Swimmers 'devastated' as pool closes six weeks into winter season".
I want it known that my reaction is exactly the opposite. The Bendigo Council has agreed to pay for a much needed new heater. This essentially secures the future for Bendigo East Pool and I could not be more pleased and relieved.
Sure, the timing of the heater breakdown is unfortunate as it leaves many outdoor swimmers without a pool for eight weeks.
It should be remembered that the original council plan was to close the pool for winter and make it a seasonal pool ongoing. This would have resulted in pool closure for much longer than just winter.
This is a one off closure, unfortunately in winter, but the future of Bendigo East Pool is looking good.
It was brought to my attention that people are seeing more rabbits than they used to.
I believe that is an unfortunate repercussion of cats now being locked up.
Baby bunnies a food source for domestic cats could become a pest once again.
Baby bunnies are also food for snakes, foxes as well as feral cats we could see more of these predators, as more food becomes available.
There is a risk of more snake bites, more foxes means more native animals killed more feral cats and more car accidents, as people swerve to avoid rabbits.
There will also be many more rabbits.
Nature has a funny way of filling a void.
The removal of domestic cats has left a void.
My comments here are to raise awareness about what might happen.
The cat ban will be interesting experiment.
Didn't someone send a spider to catch a fly?
Lets see what happens now we have removed the spider.
European climate service Copernicus has recently reported heat records that are off the charts for June.
In India last month, over a thousand people died in an extreme heatwave of over 52 degrees.
Meanwhile in Australia, our weather systems have also gone haywire.
A severe winter chill with record low temperatures has just hit Tassie, Adelaide and Melbourne.
Its predicted that unusually heavy rain will follow on the east coast and inland.
These weird extremes are all signs of a climate breakdown.
Yet Labor continues to promote gas as a primary energy source for decades to come.
Surely it makes more sense to phase out this heavy pollutant for export and domestic use, keeping only a small amount as a reservation fuel.
The governments Future Gas Strategy is clearly not where Australias future lies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.