Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Letters

Reader calls for action to make Bendigo a vibrant and 'destination' city

DC
By David Chapman
Updated July 5 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo has so much untapped potential, says one reader. File picture.
Bendigo has so much untapped potential, says one reader. File picture.

My family and I recently visited Toowoomba, Queensland while on holiday. Bendigo and Toowoomba are both large regional cities of similar population, located two hours from capital cities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.