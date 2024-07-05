Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

From judoka to jockey: relentless Stuart saddles up for riding debut

By Kieran Iles
July 5 2024 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dual national judo champion Caine Stuart, and still a proud Bendigonian, will have his first ride as an apprentice jockey at Kempsey in New South Wales this Saturday.
Dual national judo champion Caine Stuart, and still a proud Bendigonian, will have his first ride as an apprentice jockey at Kempsey in New South Wales this Saturday.

ON HIS way to becoming a dual-national judo champion, Bendigo's Caine Stuart became accustomed to the bumps, knocks and bruises that come with the territory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.