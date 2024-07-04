Tough run to finals starts now for Demons; Grasshoppers embrace big test

WHITE Hills coach Lauren Bowles is expecting Colbinabbin to be at its awesome best for Saturday's HDFNL netball blockbuster, as the Demons enter a critical part of their 2024 season.
Their clash against the in-form Grasshoppers will be their first of three in four weeks against rival top-four clubs.
Following their showdown with Colbinabbin, which jumped into second spot last week following a win over Elmore, the Demons will play North Bendigo (sixth), Elmore (fourth) and Leitchville-Gunbower (third).
There is every chance those rankings will be altered in the weeks ahead, with the Grasshoppers, Bombers and Bloods all level on 32 points heading into round 12, with Elmore having a game in hand on its rivals.
Bowles, who has led the Demons to a perfect 11-0 record so far this season, said having played the Grasshoppers in plenty of big matches in her time at White Hills, she was looking forward to another huge encounter.
"We're excited for this match. We have a tough run leading into finals, which is ideal. It's exactly what you want," she said.
"Colbo have been stringing together some lovely performances, particularly last week's 10-goal win over Elmore.
"We are certainly looking forward to it."
Bowles was quick to dismiss suggestions from some quarters that the Grasshoppers had caught their rivals unawares after starting the season at 1-3.
"They played in the grand final last year. Maybe last year they were a bit of a surprise packet because everyone was talking about Elmore and White Hills," she said.
"And maybe at the start of the year people were talking about Leitchy a bit.
"But Colbo just go about their business - kind of a no fuss team.
"They are young, but they have some mature heads on them for a young group.
"To get Liv McEvoy back into their line-up has only helped them.
"They have been scoring between 60 and 70 goals a week - that's very impressive.
"We pride ourselves on our defensive pressure, so we know that's not just going to come from our goal keeper and goal defence, but our full court pressure."
Bowles said the Demons would likely experiment with their line-up in the absence of midcourters Danni Wee-Hee (on holiday) and Bridget Murray (family commitments).
"It will give us a chance to play with our bare seven, but we also have Karley Hynes, who can not only goal, but be thrown down into defence," she said.
"She has starred the last few times we have done that.
"We're pretty fortunate. It doesn't matter if we have one or two players out, we have depth in our side, and we have some real quality A-reserve players who can always step up and sit on our bench."
The Grasshoppers have come as close as anyone to toppling the Demons this season, with the margin in round four only two goals (61-59).
They have since won seven-straight games, setting themselves up nicely for a crack at the double chance.
An undeniable boost since ther last clash against White Hills has been the inclusions of the returning Olivia McEvoy and fellow midcourter Kasey Conder, who was late to start the season while recovering from a knee injury.
The clash at Colbinabbin will be the Grasshoppers' fourth-straight against finals-bound opponents, following wins over Heathcote, Leitchville-Gunbower and Elmore.
Coach Jen McIntyre says she is excited with how the Grasshoppers have come together over the past couple of month
"Obviously Liv Mac didn't play in the round one game (against White Hills) and she just gets better every week, and Kasey coming back off her knee reco, she's played two full games now over the last two weeks, so she has fit in well," she said.
"It's always a good game against White Hills - such a versatile and quality team.
"You are never quite sure who will play where, but we are looking forward to it."
While they are riding a seven-game winning streak, McIntyre said there was still much for the Grasshoppers to work on in time for a much-anticipated finals series.
"We can always get better. There were still lapses in our quarters (against Elmore), which I wasn't happy with," she said.
"Certainly the start of the second quarter was a concern. They had five goals before we scored one, which wasn't ideal.
"So, there's still heaps to work on."
A loss will have at least short-term implications for the Grasshoppers, who will slip to at least third and potentially fourth, depending on the result and margin in the clash at Elmore between the Bloods and Leitchville-Gunbower.
But on the plus side, their four remaining regular season games will all be against teams outside the top five.
In other round 13 games, North Bendigo hosts Heathcote and Lockington-Bamawm United is at home against Huntly.
1. White Hills 11-0 (175.86%)
2. Colbinabbin 8-3 (137.70%)
3. Leitchville-Gunbower 8-3 (133.85%)
4. Elmore 8-2 (116.12%)
5. Heathcote 6-5 (99.36%)
6. North Bendigo 2-8 (78.61%)
7. Mount Pleasant 2-9 (64.72%)
8. Lockington-Bamawm United 2-9 (64.72%)
9. Huntly 1-9 (55.21%)
