Dominant Bloods claims points, but no percentage after match is called-off

ELMORE sent an ominous warning to its HDFNL finals rivals by overpowering fellow premiership aspirant Leitchville-Gunbower in a dramatic round 13 encounter at Elmore.
The Bloods led by 22 goals when the game was called off at three-quarter time, after it was found a Bombers player's name had been incorrectly submitted on the scoresheet.
The decision to end the match premaurely left players on both sides confused and frustrated.
While the score at the time was 56-34 in the Bloods' favour, the HDFNL confirmed that under Netball Victoria rules, they would receive no percentage, only the four points for a win.
That could ultimately prove crucial in determining the double chance, given the pair entered Saturday level on points, but with the Bombers enjoying a 6.32 advantage in percentage over the Bloods.
While Elmore co-coach Gabe Richards said the ending felt unusual, it did not detract from a strong and pleasing performance by the switched-on Bloods.
The win ultimately put them four points ahead of the Bombers in the race for the double chance, helping them to control their own destiny.
"We moved people around and had a full team back, which was pleasing," Richards said.
"It felt really comfortable out there. We played really well - no faults.
"While we have had players missing, I don't feel like we have played to our potential in recent weeks.
"But full credit to Colbo last week, they were awesome in that miserable weather. They have a brilliant team.
"We had a few different combinations and people playing in different spots, but it obviously didn't work out for us.
"But we had everyone back this week and it felt good to have them."
It was a well-constructed win by the Bloods, who jumped the Bombers early to lead by seven goals at quarter-time.
They were then able to increase the margin to nine at half-time, before underpinning their dominance with a 19-8 third term.
"Obviously our percentage has taken a hit in recent times, but it was nice to be back to the way that we play," Richards said.
"We were strong right across the court."
While Netball Victoria rules prevented the match from continuing once the scoresheet infringement had been detected, Richards and co-coach Allira Holmes would have been content to sign off on an amendment, and were certainly eager for the match to continue.
Despite Saturday's drama, Elmore should prove tough to dislodge from the top-three ahead of finals, having already played two of their finals rivals a second time.
A standout for the Bloods at wing attack was Cayde Hayes, who backed up an impressive VNL debut for the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-under team against Boroondara Express, with a stellar performance against the Bombers.
"She has just come along leaps and bounds," Richards said of Hayes, a member of the Bloods' 2022 premiership team.
"It was so pleasing to see her get her chance out on the VNL court and show what she can do.
"Her netball development over the last couple of years has been a pleasure to watch. It's great to see her get the rewards from it and the opportunity."
Pleasingly, Hayes was for a short time able to play alongside her younger sister Scout, who made a brief A-grade debut on Saturday at age 14.
Now four points behind Colbinabbin and Elmore, Leitchville-Gunbower could be hard-pressed to make up the difference in the run to finals.
The Bombers have a bye next week and must still play top-of-the-ladder White Hills and fifth-placed Heathcote in the run home.
Colbinabbin has no games remaining against finals contenders, while Elmore has the Saints next week, followed by White Hills on July 24.
