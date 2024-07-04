Spirit locks in guard Casey Samuels for two more WNBL seasons

BENDIGO Spirit has started shoring up its roster for the 2024-25 WNBL season by re-signing tenacious and versatile guard Casey Samuels.
On the back of an impressive debut season at the Spirit, Samuels was rewarded with a two-year contract extension.
The 29-year-old guard, who first played in the WNBL back in 2010 while at the Australian Institute of Sport, averaged 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season as the Spirit came agonisingly close to a finals berth.
Samuels has high hopes for the Spirit's upcoming WNBL campaign after an enjoyable first season with the club.
"I'm really excited to be back with the Spirit for the next couple of years," Samuels said.
"I enjoyed my time here last year and I didn't have a reason not to come back.
"I'm looking forward to the role I have in this team and going all the way."
The Spirit finished last season in sixth place with an 11-10 record, missing the finals on percentage.
Perth Lynx, which clinched fourth spot and made it all the way through to the grand final series, and Sydney Uni Flames also finished at 11-10.
Spirit head-coach Kennedy Kereama praised Samuels' work ethic, attitude and versatility, and was thrilled to have her back on board.
"After a great season last year, we are really happy to have Casey back on board again," Kereama said.
"Her grittiness, toughness and competitive nature makes her a great addition. Not to mention her versatility, ability to rebound and space the floor with her shooting.
"Probably the thing I love most about Casey is she shows up every day ready to punch the work card, compete and help the team get better and then put in a little overtime."
Samuels, whose previous stops in the WNBL have included Canberra, Sydney and Townsville, won further plaudits from Spirit general manager Dan Jackson said.
"Casey is a well-respected member of our community so we are thrilled that she has decided to call Bendigo home for another two seasons," he said.
"Her hard work on the court, along with her approachable nature off of it, will ensure that her connection to the local community and business continues to develop over the next two seasons."
Samuels' signing comes a week after the Spirit announced one of the biggest recruiting coups in the club's history, inking a deal with four-time WNBL champion and Opals star Marianna Tolo.
The 34-year-old joins the Spirit from Spanish outfit, Spar Girona, and was most recently named 'most impressive player' of the Opals tour to Japan, where she averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the two game series.
