Freak injury won't hold footy player back

You know you're injured when you look down and see your leg pointing the wrong way.
That's what happened to Harry Donegan a few weekends ago in a freak injury on a central Victorian footy field.
Adam Bourke has caught up with him to learn more about his determination to recover.
He's also got previews on the big games in multiple central Victorian leagues.
Meanwhile, Brodie Everist shares this story on mortgage owners and job holders turning to emergency relief as Bendigo's cost of living crisis intensifies.
And we bring anyone stumped for things to do this weekend a handy list of potential activities for the whole family.
Have a fantastic day,
Tom O'Callaghan, journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.