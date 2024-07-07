A suitcase of family secrets - Chewton author's story of sibling abuse

Chewton writer Mary Garden has been enjoying some time in the sun lately - in more ways than one.
The sometime journalist and author has spent the past five weeks in Queensland cuddling her new granddaughter and smoothing the entry into the world of another kind of arrival - her recently released memoir.
The book, My Father's Garden, concerns "a very difficult subject matter," Garden says.
So difficult in fact that when she received some very positive reviews of it, she found herself crying.
"I had to actually go and get some help," Garden admits with a laugh, "because it's a very personal story.
"It sort of just rushed out of me out of nowhere and it was like I was getting a voice at last for a whole lot of complex trauma I experienced throughout my life."
Telling the story of her early years in 1950s and 60s New Zealand and later life in Australia, the book's surprising focus is the relatively unrecognised phenomenon of "sibling abuse".
"A lot of people I've been talking to haven't even been aware that there is such a thing," Garden tells the Advertiser.
She wasn't aware either, until a psychologist pointed it out a few years ago, she says.
From an early age, her younger sister would "lash out" at her, "like, biting and scratching".
"Even when I was asleep she would attack me in rage," the writer says, of one phase of their childhood.
A big part of the problem was the family dynamics, with the girls' parents reluctant to acknowledge their younger daughter's nascent mental illness.
Later on, Garden's sister stabbed her in the back with a compass, narrowly missing her spine and causing her to be rushed to hospital.
As a mature adult, she bit, scratched and screamed at her in public.
"But the worst thing from my sister was the psychological abuse," the writer says.
"Because up until 1980, although she did struggle, I thought we were very good friends."
Sibling abuse, the seriousness of which was recognised by the 2016 Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence, is "the missing piece" of the family violence picture, Garden says, and should be more openly discussed.
"We talk all the time about sibling rivalry, or interpersonal violence between partners, but sibling abuse, which festers in a dysfunctional family and grows out of sibling rivalry, we're not talking about that," Garden said.
The issue is a very complex and under-researched one, she says.
"I think the first step is just to be aware there is such an abuse and to start a conversation and give a voice to the silent sufferers of it."
Her latest book is "not a story for everyone," the author acknowledges.
Another of its major themes is mental illness in a family, and the impacts within it when the affected person doesn't get the help they need.
Garden's sister, who died last year, was diagnosed with schizoid affective disorder and "fell through the cracks," she says.
"She didn't get treated until she was 55 - we had 55 years of it," Garden said.
Another "thread" through the work is the life of the author's father, a pioneer aviator who flew solo from England to Australia in 1930 and later took the second ever flying boat to New Zealand.
However, his personal life wasn't happy, and he left his children a legacy of intergenerational trauma, which Garden writes about.
Luckily, the book is funny.
"There is quite a lot of humour," the writer says.
"And it's also a story of hope and resilience and survival."
My Father's Suitcase is available from Bookish in Bendigo, and Stoneman's Bookroom in Castlemaine. Mary Garden will appear as part of a panel discussion on memoir at the Bendigo Writer's Festival next month.
