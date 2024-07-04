Weekend footy preview: Heathcote District and Loddon Valley leagues

READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local footy news
NORTH BENDIGO v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo
When the HDFNL fixture was released this match would have been pencilled in as one of the games of the home and away season.
However, on recent form it's unlikely to live up to that billing.
Last year's runner-up Heathcote is battling to find its best form and is no certainty to even make the finals this year.
The Saints have lost four of their past six matches and are inside the top five by just one game.
Atkins Street is the last place you want to play when you're down on confidence.
North Bendigo is hard to beat at its fortress when you're playing your best footy let alone when you're struggling for momentum.
The Bulldogs are fresh off the bye and still have their eyes firmly set on the minor premiership.
Wins over Heathcote this week and ladder-leader White Hills next week would put the Dogs on track to advance straight to the second-semi-final.
The Bulldogs will have the services of star forward Dylan Klemm after a striking charge against him was withdrawn.
Last time: Heathcote 9.11 (65) lt North Bendigo 18.18 (126)
Section: North Bendigo
.........................................................
COLBINABBIN v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin
Colbinabbin's push for a finals berth is a storyline not many HDFNL followers would have expected.
After a 1-3 start to the season the Hoppers are outside of the top five on percentage.
Saturday's opponent is flag favourite White Hills - a team that thumped Colbo by 12 goals earlier this year.
At first glance you'd expect another White Hills win, but Colbo has made a habit of surprising us this year.
Huntly gave White Hills a scare last week and Colbo, on its home deck, is capable of doing the same this week.
Last time: White Hills 16.15 (111) d Colbinabbin 5.9 (39)
Section: White Hills
.........................................................
ELMORE v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore
All of Leitchville-Gunbower's recent good work will go out the window if the Bombers have a mental letdown against Elmore.
Leitchville-Gunbower has soared into the top three after winning four of its past five matches and this is a game where the Bombers should bank four points and give their percentage a much-needed boost.
Their percentage is far inferior to Heathcote and Mt Pleasant and it could be the difference between gaining or missing the double-chance for the finals.
After defeating LBU three weeks ago, the Bloods' form has dropped off in heavy losses to North Bendigo and Colbo.
In a positive for Elmore, the recent form of Jarrad Kyne and Nathan Kay has been impressive.
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 14.12 (96) d Elmore 7.6 (48)
Selection: Leitchville-Gunbower
.........................................................
LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED v HUNTLY
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington
Can the LBU Cats finally break their losing streak?
It's hard to be confident about a side that has lost six games on the trot.
On a positive note, the Cats have been competitive against some of the better sides in the competition.
On Saturday, the Cats host a young Huntly team that has improved in leaps and bounds under new coach Hamish Morcom.
Their win over LBU in the corresponding game earlier this year was the catalyst for their improved season.
The Hawks stick to their game style and they're hard to score against.
With LBU keen to get a win on home soil, this game has the makings of a tight finish.
Last time: Huntly 13.12 (90) d LBU 8.8 (56)
Selection: Huntly
.........................................................
Inglewood vs Bridgewater
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood
All eyes will be on Bridgewater star forward Lachlan Sharp, who needs nine goals to reach his century.
The first time they met this season the Mean Machine won by 25 goals and Sharp kicked 15.
A similar margin is unlikely this time around, but Bridgewater would love to win comfortably as it tries to secure a top-three berth for the finals.
Inglewood has had a hot and cold season. The Blues remain firmly in contention for fifth spot and percentage could be a determining factor.
The Blues are unlikely to defeat Bridgewater, but controlling the damage on the scoreboard would be a handy result.
Last time: Bridgewater 29.17 (191) d Inglewood 6.5 (41)
Selection: Bridgewater
.........................................................
PYRAMID HILL v MARONG
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill
Will Marong's stunning 42-game winning streak finally come to a halt?
Pyramid Hill fell just eight points short ealier this year and, despite the Bulldogs being fourth on the ladder, they still seem to be the team most likely to knock off the Panthers.
Until the Panthers actually drop a game you'd be silly to tip against them.
They have class on every line and this is a game they've been building for.
It won't be a blowout and the Bulldogs will be in the game for a long way, but Marong should make it win 43 in a row.
Last time: Marong 11.13 (79) d Pyramid Hill 10.11 (71)
Selection: Marong
.........................................................
NEWBRIDGE v BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge
If Newbridge could claim the scalp of a top-four team it would almost guarantee the Maroons a place in the finals.
Their best footy has proven to be competitive with the top teams at times and, with Serpentine missing star forward Josh Mellington, they would see this game as a golden opportunity to make a statement.
The Bears were impressive last Saturday in their first game without Mellington and they're keen to prove they're anything but a one-man team.
They have quality players around the footy and they still have some classy options in attack to kick a winning score.
If there is to be an upset in Loddon Valley footy this weekend then this could be the game, but the Bears should get the job done.
Last time: Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 24.9 (153) d Newbridge 11.7 (73).
Selection: Bears Lagoon-Serpentine
.........................................................
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully
This game could well be the wooden spoon decider.
MGYCW has won two games this year, but their pre-season penalty of losing 12 points means they remain on zero alongside the winless Mitiamo.
MGYCW won a thriller by four points when the two teams met in round four.
The Eagles will take some momentum into the game after they put together a strong second-half against Bridgewater last week.
The home side would like to put Mitiamo away early because if the Superoos are still in the game going into the final quarter then their hunger for that first win might prove to be a telling factor.
