Strikers rue 'missed opportunity' in nail-biting VNL loss to Express

THE Bendigo Strikers are lamenting a 'missed opportunity' after succumbing to VNL championship contenders Boroondara Express by two goals in Wednesday night's clash at the State Netball Centre.
The Strikers, who were coming off a similarly heartbreaking three-goal defeat to the Geelong Cougars in Ballarat on Sunday, held a five-goal lead early in the final quarter, but were overtaken late by a persistent Express team with plenty at stake in terms of a top-two spot on the ladder.
With scores tied late in the game at 48-apiece, a run of three goals from the Express - two from goal shooter Isabelle Hodgson and one from Bendigo's own Ruby Barkmeyer - sunk the Strikers' hopes of an eighth victory this season and what would have been their biggest scalp yet.
A goal by Bridgette Furphy reduced the margin for the Strikers to 51-49 with a minute and a bit to play, but a trio of misses - two from the Express and one from the Strikers' Teal Hocking - ensured the two-goal margin stood.
It was the latest in a line of near-misses by the Strikers in their debut season in the VNL's championship division.
They were beaten by two goals by the North East Blaze in round four, one goal by Casey Demons in round six and the Cougars by three goals in round 19.
The Strikers have also been well in the hunt in the final quarter in a raft of matches lost by five or six goals.
It hasn't all been heartache. The Strikers emerged on the positive side in thrillers against the Melbourne Lightning (round nine) and Southern Saints (round 14).
Coach Tracey Brereton said there was no hiding the feeling of disappointment following another close-call.
Particularly after the Strikers had done plenty of hard yards to erase a five-goal quarter time deficit to be back on level terms at half time and in front at three quarter time.
"The last seven minutes of the game, we had that many forward entries into our goal third, but we just couldn't score," Brereton said.
"We just didn't absorb the pressure really well and we tightened up and we made too many errors.
"It was a definite chance missed - a very big chance missed.
"To their credit, the girls had to fight - we were down by five at quarter time.
"But all of a sudden coming into the last quarter we were up by four.
"It's nine-goal turnaround and that does take plenty of energy and concentration to do that.
"You wonder how much of a toll that took on us.
"I would love to sit down at the end of the season and add up how many games we were with teams at halfway and how many games we have lost by minimal margins.
"But at the end of the day, winning is a learned behaviour, and the girls need to get used to it.
"When we are up by four, we need to know that we can win this.
"Once they get used to winning and believe they should be the winning team and are the winning team, I think they will have a very different outlook."
It was a timely win by the Express, who regained second spot on the ladder two games out from finals, after the Geelong Cougars upset North East Blaze.
Brereton noted the Express were the one powerhouse team the Strikers matched up particularly well against.
"We beat them in a practice match and we lost to them by seven (in round eight) in Bendigo and two again (on Wednesday)," she said.
"Putting the last two losses in perspective (Cougars and Express), I really think there is an element of us beating us.
"Obviously it's just that next level up from country netball level, so when the pressure builds here (in VNL), it builds and teams change tactics or really knuckle down.
"We need to understand teams at this level just don't go away."
As gut-wrenching as it was, a two-goal loss against an undisputed VNL heavyweight was further evidence of how far the championship Strikers have come in their debut season.
A spirited performance was led by star defender Ruby Turner and goal shooter Milly Brock, who finished with 34 goals at 79.07 per cent.
Centre Chelsea Sartori and Charlotte Sexton were the other standouts.
The Strikers have two more solid opportunities to round out their season on a high.
A clash against winless Peninsula Waves awaits next Wednesday, before their season-ender on July 17 against the Melbourne University Lightning.
Two wins could propel the Strikers as high as sixth on the ladder, depending on how other results fall.
1. City West Falcons 17-1
2. Boroondara Express 12-5-1
3. North East Blaze 12-6
4. Hawks 10-6-2
5. Geelong Cougars 11-8
6. Southern Saints 8-10
7. Melbourne University Lightning 8-10
8. Bendigo Strikers 7-11
9. Western Warriors 6-11-1
10. Casey Demons 6-11
11. Peninsula Waves 0-18
