Buyers could scoop Augustus Gelatery for $650,000 as shop hits market

An ice cream shop in the heart of Bendigo is expected to become hot property.
The Augustus Gelatery is for sale.
The leasehold for the business is available for those either looking to break into the business world or add to their portfolio.
Augustus Gelatery boasts some of the best quality facilities, real estate agents say.
And there is scope for more fixtures and equipment.
The store and building contains large cool rooms, display cabinets, dining areas and various ice cream and milkshake machines.
The shopfront also gets a large amount of foot traffic as it is nestled in between multiple cafes, restaurants and tourist attractions.
The business first opened in September 2023 and is fully staffed.
The leasehold for the business can be purchased for $650,000
The business is being sold by R.J. McCormack Real Estate Bendigo.
