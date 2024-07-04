'Goodhearted, smart, fun': Shaun Guest honoured amid fundraiser for family

Bendigo man Shaun Guest could create beauty in anything he turned his mind to.
"He was one of those types of people you don't get often in life," wife Shelley Birnie said of the accomplished photographer and keen bonsai gardener ahead of a service in Port Douglas on July 5.
"Just a goodhearted, smart, intelligent, fun, loving family man."
Mr Guest died on June 17, a year after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, a highly aggressive vascular and terminal form of brain cancer just over a year ago.
The service was slated for what would have been his 50th birthday.
A host of Bendigo businesses are determined to keep raising funds for the family.
Domino's stores in Strathdale and Bendigo's city centre will spend July 5 fundraising for Mr Guest's family by donating $1 dollar for every pizza.
Franchisees Jason and Lindsay Tod knew Mr Guest through his photography work at their 2013 wedding.
"When we heard about his diagnosis, we knew we could do something to financially assist his family in such an incredibly hard time," Ms Tod said.
"Small acts of kindness can have a big impact."
Ms Tod wanted to raise around $1000.
Strathfieldsaye cafe Forage is holding a fundraiser too.
Ms Birnie thanked the community for their support, saying she was "overwhelmingly grateful" for donations received from residents of Bendigo as well as Port Douglas, the north Queensland town where they lived for 10 years.
Over the course of, Mr Guest's illness, people donated $95,000 in financial assistance through two GoFundMe pleas.
After his death, Mr Guest saved four lives through the donation of his organs, Ms Birnie said.
His 19-year-old daughter Sunday Guest said the opportunity to help another family through organ donation was a "beacon of hope".
"He was always the kindest, most selfless human," she said.
In 2018, Mr Guest's son Gabriel made local news after suffering a brain aneurysm followed by a stroke, but Ms Birnie said he has since made a full recovery.
To donate to the Guest family's GofundMe page, click here.
