It's a weekend to warm up to a cultural feast

Winter used to be that time of the year where people hibernated indoors close to the heater.
But here in Bendigo it seems the season is a good excuse to defy the cold and head outdoors.
As well as the much hyped ice skating rink in Hargreaves Mall and Electric Wonderland in Rosalind Park, there is plenty of things on offer.
No less is the visit from the Australian Ballet, hot on the heels of a giant puppet snail which caused quite a commotion around the CBD.
Mirabelle's presence helped highlight the range of winter school holiday activities on offer in the region.
On a sporting note, it's interleague weekend with the best of the Bendigo Football League travelling to Melbourne to take on the VAFA at Elsternwick Park with plenty of intrigue into the make up of both sides.
So rug up, get outside and enjoy.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
