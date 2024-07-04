Landfill breaches: $30,000 fine for exposed waste in central Vic

A company admits it could have done more to comply with landfill rules after copping a $30,000 fine.
The Echuca Magistrate's Court has doled the fine out over breaches at a central Victorian landfill, including exposed litter and uncovered waste.
EPA Victoria took Veolia Environmental Services to court after flying a drone over Patho's landfill in January 2023.
Investigators said they had found compliance issues at the site after issuing advice about similar problems the previous September and November.
Veolia was supposed to cover the landfill's working face with soil or inert waste at the end of each day to, among other things, contain litter, and to use fencing and other measures to stop litter from spreading, the EPA said.
The company also had to cover waste in the cells at all times.
A Veolia spokesperson told the Advertiser "we could have done more", and that the breaches prompted a review of processes, procedures and training.
"We are committed to adhering to our licence conditions and take our environmental compliance seriously," they said.
The breaches came in a period when the area was grappling with damaging floods and the landfill had staff shortages.
"Veolia is not aware of any harm that has occurred to human health or the environment resulting from these breaches," the company's spokesperson said.
The court fined the company without recording a conviction. If not for the guilty plea, the company would have been fined $100,000.
Members of the public can report pollution by calling EPA's 24-hour hotline on 1300 372 842 or providing details online at epa.vic.gov.au/report-pollution/reporting-pollution
