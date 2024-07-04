Cayde Hayes, Abbey Grindal debuts headline positives for young Strikers

WHILE an elusive full four-quarter performance again eluded the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-unders on Wednesday night, coach Jayden Cowling says there were still plenty of positives to take out of their 19-goal loss to Boroondara Express.
It was a 20-13 second quarter that proved pivotal, after the Express had led 15-9 at quarter time despite some periods of brilliance from the Strikers.
The Strikers were able to match it with the Express for large parts of the match, but were unable to prevent patches of dominance from their more experienced rivals.
They were always going to be up against it, missing three of their best or most experienced players, midcourters Mackenzie O'Dwyer and Harriet Gall and goal shooter Chloe Langley.
O'Dwyer was away at a national squad camp, while Gall, who will miss next week's clash against Peninsula Waves for the same reason, was ruled out due to 'load managament'.
Langley was missing due to illness.
Cowling said the trio represented 'three big outs'.
"We had a reasonable start, but unfortunately - and it's been a common theme - our basics let us down," he said.
"But there were plenty of positives.
"With those big outs, we were able to give an opportunity to a couple of our development girls, who have been training hard, and Jasmin Gallagher, who has played quite a few games for us this season, came back into the side as well."
In an exciting moment for two of the club's development squad players, Cayde Hayes and Abbey Grindal made their Strikers' debut.
Hayes, a member of Elmore's 2022 HDFNL premiership team, in particular impressed strongly after coming on at wing attack in the second half.
"Cayde was excellent. She was actually one of our better players for the night, Cowling said.
"I told her at half time she was going on and to warm up and her face lit up. She was so pumped and excited.
"She did not look out of place - she fitted right in and really rose to the occasion. The same with Abbey.
"It's a huge step up for both of them.
"I know they have trained in the VNL environment, being in that development squad, but you don't actually know what it's like until you get out there.
"They gave it their best shot and did an excellent job for us and should be really proud of themselves.
"They are definitely putting their hand up for future opportunities as far as the last two weeks go and for next year as well."
Grindal replaced Torie Skrijel at goal shooter in the final quarter and made the most of her opportunites with five goals.
Cowling said Skrijel, who topped all Strikers scorers with 24 goals at 85.71 per cent accuracy, had done little wrong to make way for Grindal in the final quarter.
"She was really strong all match. It was just nice to give Abbey that run," he said.
"Torie and Mia (McCrann-Peters) combined quite well all night.
"With Chloe (langley) out, they had to stand up and they really did for us."
At the other end of the court, goal keeper Taylah Lloyd defended and rebounded with confidence.
While the final 63-44 scoreline was not reflective of the Strikers' ability to match it with the Express for large parts of the game, like every other game in their debut season, it was yet another learning curve for the competition newcomers.
"As much as we do drill in our structures every week, it's not so much our structures that are letting us down, it's what we are doing with the ball," he said.
"That's something we will work on for the next two weeks.
"We can't believe we hit round 20 last night. It's been insane ... a long journey given we had trials in October.
"It's gone quick, but at the same time it's gone forever.
"It was nice to tick off Wednesday night with those two debuts."
The Strikers (4-16) will play their second last game of the season next Wednesday against Peninsula Waves (9-9-1).
The Waves will play their round 19 game against Casey Demons this Friday night at Jubilee Park in Frankston.
