Police search for Kyle Egan, wanted in relation to several offences

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding wanted man Kyle Egan.
The 31-year-old is wanted on warrants for several offences he has allegedly committed.
Mr Egan is known to frequent the Shepparton, Bendigo and Mooroopna areas.
Kyle is described as being of a medium build, standing at approximately 184cm tall with short hair.
Anyone who sights Kyle or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.