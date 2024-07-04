I could hear my leg break: Harry Donegan relives his horrific injury

Harry Donegan's football goal this year was to help Bridgewater win the LVFNL premiership.
A freak injury two weeks ago has changed that goal - now he just hopes he's able to walk again by the time the finals series kicks-off.
Donegan is resting at home after undergoing surgery last week to repair a badly broken and dislocated lower left leg.
The 31-year-old suffered the injury in a tackle in Bridgewater's win over Newbridge on June 22.
The first thing Donegan saw when he was lying on the ground in agony was his injured leg pointing in the opposite direction to his healthy leg.
"I got tangled up when a bloke tackled me and he sort of sat on my leg,'' Donegan recalled.
"You could hear my leg break and then I looked back and saw that it was pointing the wrong way.
"I think after that I must have gone into shock because I can't remember much more.
"I was in a lot of pain. The only thing that's come close to that was when I busted my sternum a few years ago.
"I was unlucky, I guess. It's just one of those things that can happen on the footy field."
Donegan said his thought process after suffering the injury turned straight to his family and his work.
Donegan, who is a builder, was in the process of building a family home for his wife Emily and two-year-old son Vinnie.
"My mind automatically went to other areas of life that would be affected,'' Donegan said.
"Emily and I are starting to build a new house, so I think there was a mix of the pain and the frustration that I wasn't going to be able to do anything for a couple of months.
"I can't work and I feel guilty because Emily has to do everything. I'm very lucky because she's very supportive."
Doengan spent two hours in surgery and a couple of days in hospital before returning home.
"There's a plate up either side of my ankle pretty much,'' Donegan said.
"There's a bit of steel in there and a fair few screws as well."
In the aftermath of the injury Donegan has been inundated with messages and offers of support.
"It's a bit embarrassing, to be honest. I've had a lot of people message me,'' Donegan said.
"Bridgewater has been unbelievable. The club has been amazing with the way they've supported us.
"Even people that I haven't spoken to for ages have messaged me to see if I need help.
"I'm lucky to be a part of Bridgewater, and I know other clubs would probably be the same, but you don't think about stuff like this until it happens to you."
Donegan has a long road ahead to a full recovery and he's determined not to take any shortcuts.
"I'm getting there, the pain is getting better each day and I'm starting to get outside once a day," he said.
"I go back to the doctor next Monday to check the wounds and to check how it's progressing.
"At this stage I have six weeks without any weight on it at all and then start rehab.
"It will be a good few months before I'm moving on it again. I'm not going to rush back. I don't want to sit there in five or 10 years time with a buggered leg.
"I want to do the rehab properly and make sure I get the leg right."
Donegan has had more than his fair share of bad luck when it comes to injuries on the footy field.
Several concussions had him pondering his footy future. This broken leg is more than likely the final straw.
"As brutal as a busted leg is, my old man said to me 'I'm glad it wasn't your head','' Donegan said.
"One good thing was it's not my head that's stopped me from playing footy.
"I'm 31 now, so after everything I think it would probably be selfish if I kept playing footy.
"I still want to be part of the footy club, but whether or not I play again I don't know."
The injury also hinders Donegan's cricket career. The right-handed batter has been appointed playing-coach of BDCA club Bendigo United.
"Even if I can't play cricket it will be good to coach and be a part of the club,'' Donegan said.
"Bendigo United, much like Bridgewater, have been unbelievable with their support as well.
"I feel very lucky that I'm part of two great clubs."
For now, sport for Donegan will be restricted to what he can watch on TV and sitting on the sidelines at Bridgewater games.
"Getting back to work and helping Emily around the house are my two major priorities,'' Donegan said.
"In terms of footy, I really think Bridgewater can give the flag a shake this year, so I'd love to be walking again in the finals so that I can be a water boy and support the boys."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.