'Worse than ever': fire just the latest suspicious act, neighbour says

UPDATED, 3pm: A person living near an abandoned site says drug deals and vandalism have returned with a vengeance in recent months.
It comes after firefighters raced to the scene of the second fire in a week at the old Sandhurst Centre on Finn Street, at about 11am on July 4.
Police are currently treating the fire as suspicious.
The resident - who asked for anonymity - said there had been a lull in dodgy activity at the the old Sandhurst Centre on Finn Street at the start of the year.
That was when the Bendigo Advertiser ran a story drawing attention to community concerns about the buildings and sheds left unused since 2016.
"But it's really fired up again. Now it's worse than it's ever been," the resident said.
They said the collection of buildings and sheds was a regular target for vandals and suspected drug activity.
State MP for northern Victoria Gaelle Broad used a question in parliament in February to ask about the site's future. The Nationals MP is awaiting a response.
The Advertiser has reached out to the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing for its response on the latest fires.
Here's some photos of the complex from November, 2023:
UPDATED, 12:25pm: Police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out at the abandoned Sandhurst Boys' Centre in White Hills.
Emergency services responded to a shed fire at the Finn Street facility just after 11am on Thursday, July 4.
On arrival, firefighters found three-by-three metre office inside a shed fully alight, according to Bendigo Fire Station senior officer Dale Stemmer.
"Two firefighters with breathing apparatus and a hose line went in and knocked the fire down," officer Stemmer said.
"We're now currently just doing some blacking out, so we'll still be here for another hour."
Officer Stemmer said firefighters had responded to a "spate of fires" at the site in recent times, with another one as recent as Monday, July 1.
"When the call came in, we knew exactly what we've got," he said.
The buildings at the centre had been subject to vandalism and graffiti and had "deteriorated over time".
Police on scene were unable to comment on the incident however were investigating.
EARLIER: Fire crews have told people to stay informed as a fire burns in an abandoned complex at White Hills.
The fire is burning at the back of a complex off Finn Street.
Multiple firefighting crews are on scene and thick smoke has been rising, but the incident has now been deemed "safe" by emergency services.
Police are also in the area. It is not yet clear what caused the fire.
