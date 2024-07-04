Ballet, ice skating and a chance to enlighten your world in Bendigo

A giant chess board will be set up in Hargreaves Mall this weekend to entice more people to take part in the ancient game. Beyond its reputation as a game of kings and queens, chess offers a myriad of benefits from intellectual stimulation and strategic thinking to meeting like-minded people. Whether played for pleasure, competition, or self-improvement, chess can offer a wealth of benefits that endure long after the final checkmate. Chessboards will also be set up to social games. In a joint initiative by the Bendigo Chess Club and Chess on the Hill, locals will have the opportunity to try their hand, and challenge their intellect. When: From 10.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday, July 6. Where: At the Williamson Street end of the Hargreaves Mall.