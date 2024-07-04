Dash Daniels impresses, but Aussies bow out of under-17 World Cup

Bendigo basketball product Dash Daniels was one of Australia's best players at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Turkey.
Australia was beaten by Italy in their round of 16 clash on Thursday morning (AEST).
The Aussies led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, but the Italians stormed home to send the game into overtime.
The Italians scored the final five points of the game after Australia had led by five points with 30 seconds left on the clock.
A three-point play from Daniels to open overtime gave Australia the lead, but Italy dominated from that point on.
An 11-1 run put Australia on the back foot and there was to be no miracle comeback as Italy celebrated a 95-91 win.
Daniels finished with 16 points, six of which came in overtime, nine rebounds and eight assists.
The 16-year-old averaged 11.8 points, six rebounds and five assists per game through the preliminary rounds and the round of 16 clash.
He shot the ball at 31.1 per cent from the field, while he was efficient from the free throw line, making 14 of his 16 attempts.
Daniels and the Australian squad return to the court on Saturday night (AEST) to play France in a classification game.
The eight countries who qualified for the quarter-finals were - United States, Spain, New Zealand, Italy, Canada, Lithuania, Puerto Rico and Turkey.
Daniels is part of the NBA Global Academy - the same pathway his older brother, Dyson, took to the NBA.
After two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Dyson was traded to the Atlanta Hawks last weekend.
Dyson is currently in Melbourne training with the Boomers as he presses his case for selection in the Australian squad for the Paris Olympics.
Dyson was in the starting five of an understrength Boomers' side for Tuesday night's exhibition game win over China.
The teams were scheduled to meet again in Melbourne on Thursday night.
At the completion of the series, a 12-man squad will be named for the Olympics.
Ahead of Paris, the Boomers will travel to Abu Dhabi for the USA Basketball Showcase with games against the United States on July 15 and Serbia on July 16.
Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova is also in the mix for the Boomers squad.
Dellavedova was part of the Australian team which won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
Meanwhile, Bendigo Braves duo Amy Atwell and Ally Wilson are also in Olympic preparation mode.
Atwell is trying to earn a berth in the Opals squad for Paris, while Wilson is expected to be named in the women's 3x3 squad, known as the Gangurrus, for the Olympics.
The Opals and the Gangurrus are also in Melbourne this week playing exhibition games against China.
Their tournaments conclude on Friday and squads for Paris will be announced in the coming days.
The Opals squad includes the Bendigo Spirit's latest signing - experienced centre Marianna Tolo.
