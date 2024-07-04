Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Dash Daniels impresses, but Aussies bow out of under-17 World Cup

AB
By Adam Bourke
July 4 2024 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dash Daniels in action for Australia during the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Turkey. Picture by FIBA
Dash Daniels in action for Australia during the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Turkey. Picture by FIBA

Bendigo basketball product Dash Daniels was one of Australia's best players at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Turkey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.