People flouted road rules as city reeled from two horrific crashes

Two horrific crashes within Bendigo city limits have not stopped some drivers flouting road rules.
Police booked people in the area for 24 speeding offences in June, one for drug driving, one for using mobile phones and three for other traffic offices.
Highway Patrol officers detected the offences in June during a safety blitz triggered by the number of people killed on roads in 2024.
Central Victoria has had the highest number of deaths of any targeted in a police operation spanning the western half of the state.
That includes a death police are still investigating from Kangaroo Flat.
The May 5 collision unfolded outside the suburb's APCO service station and left a motorbike rider dead.
Two people died a month earlier in a crash involving a motorbike and a ute, at Eaglehawk's Victoria Street and Averys Road intersection.
Death has spread on roads both north and south of Bendigo.
Four people died in Echuca's Campaspe council area in the first half of 2024, while three lost their lives in Kyneton's Macedon Ranges area.
Police launched Operation West Connect to help curb deaths and serious injuries on major arterial roads from Bendigo to the South Australian border.
Sixty per cent of the offences they detected in June were linked to speeding.
The operation continues.
