'A true performer': community farewells real estate icon Pat Connally

Real estate agent Pat Connally's auctions were a sight to behold.
"A true performer at his peak, he loved the theatre of it all," his son Justin said at the 74-year-old's funeral on July 5.
Friends and family had gathered to farewell the businessman, farmer, councillor and family man, a month-and-a-half after he vanished on his way home to Heathcote from a Baynton property.
Justin thanked those involved in the search, including every police officer and community member who helped in any way they could, and the many, many people who called in with tips and potential sightings.
"It was critical, to tell you the truth. We might never have found Dad without those leads," he said.
Police found Pat's body on a private property at Goldie, near Lancefield, on June 23.
He is believed to have became disoriented and lost on the drive home to Heathcote.
Pat was born at Heathcote's hospital in 1949 and went to Holy Rosary Primary School, before heading to Bendigo's Marist College.
Years later, he would tell his children about the time the school bus's brakes failed on the way down a notorious Axedale hill.
He swore black and blue that, on another occasion, a wheel once came off the school bus and rolled ahead of the moving vehicle, watched on by him and his classmates.
"It's unclear whether that was true or not, but Dad never let the truth get in the way of a good story," Justin said.
As a young man, Pat struck up a close friendship with future wife Anita as they travelled to Melbourne for work and study.
They were married for more than 50 years.
Pat got into real estate in the 1970s, eventually founding Connallys Real Estate with brother Michael.
The business expanded into towns throughout the region.
"Dad was always on the lookout for the next business opportunity and he wasn't afraid to chance his hand when the opportunity presented," Justin said.
Pat was a community minded man and among his public service was time as a McIvor Shire councillor, including two terms as president.
"He took his responsibilities very seriously," Justin said.
"He was never one to shirk controversy and loved a lively debate."
Pat had been part of Heathcote Saints premiership team in 1970 and had a lifelong love of sport, including golf.
In his later years, Pat would spend his mornings at the Connallys Real Estate offices in Heathcote, where he made himself available as a justice of the peace.
Pat's afternoons were spent checking stock at his Baynton property.
"Dad loved farming," Justin said.
"It is perhaps fitting that this is how he spent his last day."
Pat is survived by his wife Anita, children Sarah and Justin, and many more members of his beloved family.
