Car stolen in aggravated burglary in Rochester, police investigating

Police are investigating after a car was allegedly stolen in an aggravated burglary in Rochester last month.
Detectives from the Campaspe Crime Investigation Unit believe between 7pm and 2.30am on June 18 and 19, at least two offenders entered a property on Baynes Road while a couple slept.
Police were told the offenders stole the keys to a black 2023 Suzuki Swift and drove away.
The vehicle was seen as a service station on the Murray Valley Highway in Echuca at about 2.30am.
A man got out of the passenger seat, filled the car with fuel and drove off without paying.
The following day, two people were spotted in the Suzuki on Kooringal Road in Upwey at 12.04am.
Police believe the Suzuki was ditched on Forest Park Road in Upwey at about 4.50am on June 20.
Images of a man police want to speak to have been released.
Police said the man is Caucasian, in his early 20s, with a slim build and blonde hair.
The man was wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, black shoes and sunglasses on his head.
Anyone with information about the person involved is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
