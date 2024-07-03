Alcohol and drug nurse slammed for 'cavalier attitude' to power pole crash

A Bendigo alcohol and drug nurse is set to undergo alcohol treatment himself after drunkenly crashing his Audi into a power pole and driving away in the smashed up vehicle.
Scott Smithwick was convicted in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 1 on several charges relating to the crash.
He was sentenced to a community corrections order where he will need to complete 100 hours of alcohol treatment and a road safety course.
The single father had pleaded guilty to careless driving, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident to police over the 2022 incident.
However, he contested a charge of exceeding the prescribed concentration of alcohol - as shown via a breath test - within three hours of driving.
The court heard that a few minutes before 12.30am on October 12, 2022 a witness heard a loud bang, and rushed outside to see wires hanging down.
Hearing a car revving, reversing and squealing away, he called triple-0.
When police arrived at the scene they found a power pole that had been sheared off at the base and left dangling and the bumper and licence plate of the Audi lying on the road.
Going to Smithwick's house, where the roller door was partly up, the officers took photos of the written-off car and breath-tested its owner, who had a blood alcohol content reading of 0.170.
They then took Smithwick back to the police station, where he told them he had drunk some Double Jack (whiskey) and remembered hitting a chain-link fence and something else, but couldn't recall what.
According to the police, when he was told he had hit a power pole, the nurse laughed.
Smithwick had been unable to read a clock on the wall properly or tell officers exactly what time he had his last drink, but did tell them he hadn't drunk any more after leaving his friend's house, the police said.
However, in court on Monday his barrister made a series of claims challenging the prosecution case on the 0.05 charge, and Smithwick gave evidence that he had continued drinking in his carport at home to "drown his sorrows" after seeing the extent of the damage to his car from the encounter with the pole.
Barrister Warwick Walsh-Buckley argued the prosecution couldn't prove beyond reasonable doubt that his client had been driving within the three hours prior to his 3.09am breath test.
He also claimed the test was unlawful because police had been trespassing at Smithwick's house when they administered it and had also failed to inform him about "the three-hour rule".
Further, Mr Walsh-Buckley submitted his client's right to freedom from degrading treatment had been breached by his being taken to the police station in the "prisoner pod" of the van, which was cramped and had no seat-belts or airbags, given he was vulnerable because of his intoxication.
Smithwick had elected to give evidence in court, which he wasn't required to do, but he was "an untruthful witness", the magistrate said.
Magistrate Dominic Lennon found inconsistencies and a number of credibility problems with Smithwick's evidence, which he considered the nurse had "embellished" so that the connection between his driving and his blood alcohol reading might be questioned.
The nurse had not been subjected to degrading treatment, the magistrate found; he had gone willingly into the police pod for the 10-minute trip to the station because there was no room for him in the front of the vehicle.
Mr Lennon found the drink driving charge proven beyond reasonable doubt, noting that he regarded the incident as "an aggravated example" of the offence.
Smithwick was lucky not to have killed someone, but had "a cavalier attitude" to the crash, according to the magistrate.
"Had he had any recent convictions, I would've had no hesitation in sending him to jail," he said,
The court heard the collision had already cost the nurse more than $80,000, with his $50,000 Audi written off, and the replacement of the pole costing $30,000.
Mr Lennon ordered he also pay the City of Greater Bendigo $3000 for the broken street light.
He cancelled Smithwick's licence and barred him from driving for two years, backdated to October 2022.
