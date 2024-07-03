Bendigo Advertiser
Alcohol and drug nurse slammed for 'cavalier attitude' to power pole crash

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 4 2024 - 8:16am, first published 8:15am
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
A Bendigo alcohol and drug nurse is set to undergo alcohol treatment himself after drunkenly crashing his Audi into a power pole and driving away in the smashed up vehicle.

