Road blocked after two vehicles collide at busy Quarry Hill intersection

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-car accident in Quarry Hill.
SES, police, ambulance and CFA personnel are on the scene at the intersection of Adam, Houston and Thistle streets.
It appears a Mazda and a Toyota RAV4 have collided with one vehicle still in the middle of the road and one vehicle crashing into a fence of a residential property.
Traffic is being diverted from the crash and paramedics are treating those involved in the accident.
More to come
