Ambo crash: it could be 'any one of us'

Bendigo paramedic Rick Morton is so worried by the extreme hours his colleagues are working that he's been roused to action.
He says a driver who recently crashed, 18 hours after their shift started, "could have been any one of us".
Jonathon Magrath talks to Mr Morton and other Bendigo paramedics about their frustrations.
The Maryborough Football Netball Club appears almost certain to part ways with Bendigo's league.
Nathan Spicer has the latest on where the club might end up.
And new Nationals candidate Andrew Lethlean has revealed what he thinks he could bring if he was chosen as Bendigo's next federal MP, in a chat with Brodie Everist.
Have a great day,
Tom O'Callaghan, journalist
