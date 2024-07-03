Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Ambo crash: it could be 'any one of us'

Updated July 3 2024 - 6:43pm, first published 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo paramedic Rick Morton is so worried by the extreme hours his colleagues are working that he's been roused to action.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.