Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre to host major junior tournaments this summer

Australia's best underage tennis players will grace the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre courts in December.
Tennis Australia announced earlier this week that the state-of-the-art facility will host the under-16 and under-18 Australian Championships plus the Progress Series Masters between 7 and 15 December.
Previous winners of the under-18 Australian Championships include three-time Grand Slam winner Ash Barty (2011) and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios (2012), while former winners of the under-16 Championships include Max Purcell (2013) and current world number nine Alex De Minaur (2014).
Tennis Australia's head of competitive play and professional events, Francis Soyer, said the BRTC is the perfect venue for the tournament.
"We are excited to take the under-16 and under-18 Australian Championships as well as the Progress Series Masters to Bendigo in December," he said.
"The Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre is one of Australia's best regional tennis facilities."
It will be Bendigo's first time hosting the under-18 Championships and PSM events, but the under-16 Australian Championships were held here in 2006.
The overall winner of the under-16 Australian Championships will be awarded with a main draw singles wildcard entry into the Australian Open 2025 Junior Championships.
The singles winners of the under-18 Australian Championships will be awarded a qualifying singles wildcard entry into Canberra International 2025.
The PSM will offer a total of $30,000 in prize money.
City of Greater Bendigo Manager Tourism and Major Events Terry Karamaloudis is excited to welcome the tournament to the Bendigo region.
"We are delighted to be welcoming the under-16 and under-18 Australian Championships and Progress Series Masters to Bendigo later this year," Mr Karamaloudis said.
"These events will see some of the best in Australia compete at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre throughout the week, providing a great opportunity for our community to support and enjoy."
The tournament will be broadcast live on KommunityTV.
