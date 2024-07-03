Hearps praises tough mare, as Enuffon bounces back from debilitating injury

TO SUGGEST trainer Brendon Hearps and the owners of Bendigo sprinter Enuffon have had to exercise extreme-level patience over the last two years would be a vast understatement.
But in the trainer's own summation, spare a thought for the mare.
"She's gone to hell and back," he said after the daughter of Rich Enuff and Hearps' former star mare Umgeton broke through for her maiden win at Warracknabeal last Friday.
Enuffon stamped herself as a filly with 'above average' ability with a pair of seconds in first two starts at Bendigo in August of 2022.
In the second of those runs she was beaten by three-quarters-of-a-length by Wee Nessy, who went on to win at Group 2 level for Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr in Sydney earlier this year.
As Enuffon was being set for her third start in January of 2023, misfortune struck when she sustained a freak injury.
It would be the first of many setbacks.
"She got caught up in a box in the stable at night time and she was hanging by the back leg for at least a conservative five hours," Hearps explained.
"She nearly cut the hoof completely off.
"It was only that I took her straight over to the vets at 7.30 and Sarah (Jalim) operated on her straight away.
"Of course then she had all muscle tears up at the arse end and in the leg.
"It was unmanageable from there, so I just spat the dummy and chucked her out for four months.
"She'd already had two long spells, so I said to the boys, 'this will be our last go - we'll give her four months out'.
"She's come back in this time and never looked back."
Following her surgery early last year, Enuffon was spelled for nearly 10 months.
Her comeback was thwarted after just one trial - a win at Ararat - resulting in another long spell.
She returned for a jump-out at Bendigo in early May followed by a trial at Tatura two weeks later, before finally making her race-day return with a fourth at Swan Hill last month.
While he's resigned to the fact Enuffon will never reach the heights he might have hoped for or envisioned, Hearps said the potential early on was unmistakable.
"She was always above average. I don't know whether she'll get back to what she showed me early, but at least she is having a crack.
"Early on, I thought she was as good as the mother. If not, she was quicker than her mother.
"She was a natural. She could run 33 and still have something left in the tank and they don't do that.
"I said to the boys (owners), she will most likely be my last horse and I'll retire after her, because she'll be that good and win a few in town and then they can do what they want with her.
"But, of course, there's always a hiccup."
Early on, I thought she was as good as the mother. If not, she was quicker than her mother- Brendon Hearps
Comparisons to Umgeton say plenty about Hearps' early high opinion of Enuffon.
A three-time city winner, Umgeton won five of 25 starts overall from 2010 to 2014, and was placed at Listed level in the Carlyon Stakes at Moonee Valley in 2012.
Ironically, Umgeton owes her life, to among others, Dr Sarah Jalim, following a successful colic surgery at Bendigo Equine Hospital in 2012.
Having her fourth career start at Warracknabeal, Jack Hill took full advantage of Enuffon's early speed to send her straight to the lead.
Challenged strongly on the home turn by the favourite Dougie's Dream, the mare quickly kicked clear, racing away for a ultra-satisfying 1.25-length victory.
While she was still a bit green, Hearps said given where Enuffon had come from, there was good scope for improvement.
"Jack got off her and said she was 'as green as grass' and that she will be a better chaser than what she is a leader, but they just went that slow, so it was better off staying where we were," he said.
"She'll get some more wins if she holds together.
"At the moment, everything is rocking along good."
It was a moment to savour for Enuffon's owners, some existing clients of the trainer for nearly 30 years, and others part of a Bendigo syndicate managed by former Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Aaron Hearps.
Trainer Hearps praised the Bendigo Water Walker, owned and operated by fellow trainer Matthew Enright, as crucial in Enuffon's on-going rehabilitation.
"It's been a saviour because you can get so many miles into her without having to have anyone on her back," he said.
"And it's so bloody good on their legs.
"It's been marvellous. If she didn't have the water walker, she wouldn't be where she is today."
Enuffon is the only horse Hearps currently has in work.
Another of Umgeton's progeny Samanth is enjoying a spell, while the stable's future lies in a rising two-year-old by Rubick out of Umgeton.
"(Umgeton) is due to foal again later this year and we won't breed from her again," Hearps said.
"We'll give her to the daughter and she can breed one from her.
"She's been a great producing mare."
"She was always above average. I don't know whether she'll get back to what she showed me early, but at least she is having a crack- Brendon Hearps
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.