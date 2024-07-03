Some of Bendigo's most optimistic celebrated at Be.Bendigo awards event

A sense of "heaviness" caused by uncertainty about the future makes it especially important to celebrate optimistic initiatives in the community, according to Bendigo business association boss Rob Herbert.
"There are sectors, including hospitality and retailers - that are really doing it tough," Mr Herbert said at the Be.Bendigo event to celebrate the finalists in the 2024 Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards.
"But at the same time there's emerging businesses that are growing and people who continue to step up to have a go.
"That's central to business. We want to have people stepping up to build on an idea, regardless of the economic client.
"The optimism that business owners have - you need that in a community."
There were fine local wines and enticing salamis, breads and pickles to celebrate the sparkling achievements of some of Bendigo's most optimistic at Mackenzie Quarters on Tuesday, July 2.
They included the owners of the venue itself, who are in the running for a gastronomy award.
Many of the 73 finalists across 20 categories of business excellence turned out at the evening event to raise glasses, rub shoulders and share notes with their competitors and colleagues.
Mr Herbert told the small crowd a record number of nominees had taken the time to submit entries this year.
A "robust judging process", undertaken by a panel of 20 judges from around the state had seen an increase of finalists by around 30 per cent, he later said.
The numbers highlighted the fact that people wanted to have "the great things they are doing recognised," Mr Herbert said, and that the "overall quality" of the entrants kept improving "year on year".
Local businesses also fed into community wellbeing, Mr Herbert said, with "a real sense of corporate responsibility to give back" common among those who "make a good fist of things".
A prime example was the McKern Steel Foundation, which supports a range of initiatives for local kids including the 10-year-old Fresh Fruit Friday program which delivers 900kg of fruit a week to 35 local schools and kinders.
The awards competition is set to culminate with a gala night at Red Energy Arena on August 15.
