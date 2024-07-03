Two Bendigo brothers a part of 'thuggish' assault on unsuspecting victim

A pair of Bendigo brothers' unprovoked assault on another man at The Deck nightclub has been labelled by a magistrate as "thuggish, violent behaviour".
Jesse and Brock Honeychurch and a third co-accused took part in an "attack as a trio" against a man on the dancefloor of the popular Bendigo venue.
The assault took place just after midnight on Christmas Eve in 2023 when Jesse spotted the victim dancing in the nightclub.
Jesse then went and grabbed his brother and the third co-accused before returning to his spot on the edge of the dancefloor and pointing out the victim.
Brock then walked through the crowd to the man, tapped him on the shoulder and as the victim turned to face him, he struck him in the eye.
The assault then continued while the other two descended on the situation.
The court heard the victim did not attempt to fight back. He only hunched over to protect himself from further violence.
A woman unknown to the attackers and the victim stepped in to try and stop the violence but was unsuccessful.
The third co-accused also hit the victim over the head with a glass stubby while the Honeychurch brothers punched the man repeatedly.
As security guards attempted to remove the offenders, Brock punched one of them in the face before recognising the man he hit and exiting the venue.
The court heard Brock was once a security guard at The Deck which was why he knew the man he struck.
Before leaving the nightclub, the co-accused ran back to the victim and kicked him while he was already on the floor.
The attack left the victim with swollen eyes, bruises over the body and nerve and structure damage to his teeth.
The men were at the nightclub alongside other family and friends as part of Brock's 21st celebrations.
Defence lawyer Luke Docherty, who represented Brock, said a factor which contributed heavily to the attack was that all three men had consumed an "extraordinary" amount of alcohol.
Meanwhile defence lawyer Karin Temperley, who represented Jesse, said he was very remorseful for his and his brother's actions on the night.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said the brothers were cowardly to attack an unsuspecting man.
Mr Kelly said the there was "absolutely no justification" for the "disgraceful, despicable behaviour" displayed by the brothers.
He said it was "a parent's worse nightmare" to receive a call from emergency workers and be told your child has been involved in an alcohol-fuelled attack.
Magistrate Kelly ordered both Honeychurch's onto a 12-month good behaviour bond.
He also ordered to Jesse to pay $1000 to the court fund and for Brock to pay $1750 to the court fund.
Mr Kelly warned the brothers that if they were to breach the good behaviour bond by committing violent offences, there was a strong possibility of a jail term.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.