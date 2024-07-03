Man, 27, dies after being arrested by police at a Kyneton property

A man has died after he was arrested at a house in Kyneton.
The 27-year-old was arrested at a Windridge Way property as part of a police investigation about 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 2.
After the arrest, police said the man appeared unwell and became unresponsive.
Officers called for medical assistance and performed CPR, however the man was unable to be revived and died on scene.
Police said they were "investigating the circumstances surrounding the death".
"At this early stage it appears the man may have ingested some sort of substance," police said in a media statement.
Five police officers who were at the scene were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The incident is under investigation by homicide squad detectives, with Victoria Police's ethics unit overseeing as part of the standard practice when a person dies in police custody.
