'Take us seriously': fatigued paramedics slam 'unsustainable' workload

Jonathon Magrath
Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 3 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 2:18pm
Bendigo MICA paramedic Matt Nadin said its time the government took paramedics 'seriously'. Picture by Darren Howe
On a morning when demand for ambulances was so high staff were asked to work on their day off, fed-up paramedics gathered out the front of Premier Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office calling for an end to "unsustainable" conditions.

Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

