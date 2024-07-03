Vehicle ownership is evolving in Australia: What changes are to come?

This is branded content.
Did you know that there are approximately 21.2 million registered vehicles in the country? That's nearly a car for every Australian citizen.
This is a staggering number, which may not come as much of a surprise to urban residents who sit on congested motorways on a daily basis - but it may come as a shock for those of us who live regionally.
However, traffic jams aside, cars make life more convenient - there's no denying that.
And the millions of Australians who do live regionally rely on their personal transportation for accessing all their local amenities, including their grocery shops, schools, healthcare facilities, and all the other vital services that may be located tens if not hundreds of kilometres from their home.
So how will vehicle ownership trends evolve in a country where the majority of motorways are still long stretches of rural highway?
Here are some of the evolutions we can expect in Australia's consumer car market over the next decade.
This is when it comes to auto financing a new or used car. In years past, people would usually save up their money to buy a car.
It was common for young people to work part-time or casual jobs and save their pennies to purchase a car when they turned 18. Now, however, more people are financing car purchases, opting instead for the flexibility of car loans.
In most cases, you need a steady income and a deposit in order to obtain a car loan. Provided you can make repayments, this can be the most straightforward way of buying a brand-new car without having to go too far out of pocket with dealership costs.
Car buying statistics have demonstrated that more Australians are eschewing buying sedans and hatchbacks and instead are opting for larger Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and Utility Vehicles (or utes). In particular, large SUVs are quite popular, and so are Dual Cab utes.
Families tend to prefer owning an SUV due to the increased storage space, size and sense of safety. While tradies love their dual cab utes, and for some these large cars are even used as status symbols, particularly luxury brands such as BMW, Mercedes or Lexus.
One SUV model that's growing particularly popular are compact SUVs. These - not quite a sedan but not quite an SUV-looking cars - are most popular amongst inner city residents as their moderate size and versatile storage space provides plenty of flexibility for families with young kids in tow or even urban residents who regularly drive from the city to the bush and vice versa.
The growing popularity of compact SUVs has also inspired EV manufacturers to make their own green SUV models - a new automotive offering that experts say will be likely to perform very well in Australian markets over the coming years.
And speaking of EVs, along with a trend towards larger cars, it should come as no surprise that there is a growing electric vehicle or EV market in Australia. You've probably noticed more electric vehicles on the road when compared to recent years.
This is due to a few reasons. One reason is the sustainability factor, with people feeling better about driving an EV due to the reduced emissions for hybrid vehicles and the zero-emission output of pure electric vehicles.
However, another major reason is due to the lack of a fuel bill or a reduced fuel bill for hybrid owners. With war, international markets and other factors contributing to rising fuel costs, cost-savvy Aussies are quickly switching to EVs in order to save some money on fuel.
Fuel costs can range into the thousands of dollars a year, averaging at $80-100 a week, which is over $4,000 a year. You can see why EVs are more popular, with the growing cost of living crisis we've all heard about and felt over the last few years.
This trend will likely continue into the future as an investment in electric vehicle technology continues, and more car brands release hybrid or pure EV models each year. Banks offer some good EV car loan rates, too, making this more enticing.
Australian car manufacturing, once a booming industry, ground to a halt in the 2010s, with 2017 seeing the last Australian car manufactured on our shores. The industry in the country is well and truly dead, and this trend is set to continue into the future.
A combination of factors caused this, but there is still a healthy automotive industry in the country, which consists of servicing from independent mechanics, dealerships (sales and servicing), parts, auto accessories and tools, and wreckers.
And since Australians will stay behind the wheel for the foreseeable future, these industries will continue to grow and thrive, with growth expected well into the late part of this century.
One growing trend is single households owning multiple cars. In decades past, the family-owned a single car, which was the family car and used for all the family's needs. Nowadays, Mum owns a car, as does Dad. As their children age and grow up, they usually end up buying a car when they turn eighteen.
For families with two or more children, this can mean a household has anywhere from three to five cars. And it's likely that this will only continue in the future, as
Although the consumer car market will continue to act as a prominent component of Australia's national economy, it's clear to see that our values are changing when it comes to car ownership.
Swapping out our heavy-duty off-roaders for greener EVs and compact SUVs helps ensure that Australian car owners stay agile and cost-effective with their driving habits.
Similarly, as Australia continues to wean itself off an historic reliance on fossil fuel consumption, combustion engine vehicles will naturally become more of a cultural relic, and a thing of the past that we really don't have any practical use for anymore.

