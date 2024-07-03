Bulldogs leader Elliott rapt to be back after frustrating wait on sidelines

GISBORNE co-captain Kirby Elliott could not wipe the smile from her face after the Bulldogs' 11-goal win over Sandhurst at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday.
The premiership-winning defender was rapt to be back in action following a 'frustrating' three-week stint on the sidelines, after becoming the first BFNL A-grade netballer to be ruled out due to concussion protocols.
The timing of her concussion could not have been worse.
Netball Victoria's newest guidelines on concussions had only come into effect a few weeks earlier.
Compounding the frustration of not being able to play alongside her Gisborne teammates, and for her Victorian Netball League club Melbourne University Lightning, in an A-grade season littered with byes and breaks, the Bulldogs actually played three games during the period she was sidelined.
Elliott, who has established herself as one of the BFNL's most consistent and fiercest competitors since joining Gisborne in 2022, said having to sit out games for the first time in many years had been incredibly tough to manage.
"The last few weeks we've felt a little bit underdone," she said in regards to her own absence and that of fellow Bulldogs captain and silky goal attack Claudia Mawson due to Melbourne Vixens reserves commitments.
"Just not playing with the girls and being out for so long was really hard.
"I haven't been out injured in a long time, so to be able to come back and be able to perform was really good."
Despite the disappointment of being sidelined, Elliott, who was concussed during a mishap at a Melbourne University Lightning VNL training session, bore no grudges towards the system.
In fact, she is a strong advocate of the protocols and saw only long-term benefits from some short-term pain.
"The rules only changed at Netball Vic about two weeks before I got concussed, so girls before that didn't have to sit out as long," she said.
"But they are important protocols.
"There is a lot of new research on CT and the deficits that happen with concussion.
"So taking it seriously is really important."
Elliott slotted seamlessly back into wing defence on Saturday against the Dragons, in front of goal keeper Charlee Kemp and goal defence Maddy Stewart.
The 22-year-old insisted it had been a tough season all-round in the BFNL, given the stop-start draw caused by Kyneton's defection to the Riddell league at the end of last season and with Marybrough not fielding an A-grade team.
"The year has been so inconsistent as it is, having so many byes," she said
"We seem to put together a good game and then have one or two weeks off and then put together another good game and have two weeks out again.
"That was actually the first time we'd had three games straight and I missed all three.
"Missing VNL as well made it worse.
"Being on the sidelines for so long was hard, especially missing Kangaroo Flat. That was a hard loss to ahve to watch."
A win against Sandhurst made it three-straight wins for the Bulldogs over the Dragons, who they beat by one goal in last year's grand final, and again in round two this season at the QEO.
It was enough for the 7-1 Bulldogs to jump into second spot on the ladder, above Kangaroo Flat (6-2), but below Sandhurst (7-2) on percentage.
While the Dragons were missing plenty of stars on Saturday, headed by Meg Williams, Ruby Turner and Charlotte Sexton, Elliott was pleased to see the Bulldogs return to the winner's list after a tough fight.
She said the Bulldogs had been determined not to suffer rare back-to-back losses at home after losing their round nine contest against Kangaroo Flat at Gardiner Reserve.
"I think when teams come down to 'The Graveyard', there's often a bit of hoodoo," Elliott said.
"We do take playing at home very seriously and we do love playing in front of our home crowd.
"They (Sandhurst) were a bit underdone, but so were we. We've still got Clauds to come back in.
"Despite them having players out, they are still a really strong side and it was a great hit-out at home.
"To come away with a win shows how well we are gelling and connecting on court."
At 7-1, and with Mawson to return at some point during the season, Elliott believes the Bulldogs are on track for another strong tilt at a premiership.
Eager to make up for lost court time, she will have to rely on her VNL commitments to sustain her over the next few weeks, with the Bulldogs scheduled to have a an A-grade bye in round 12 (July 13) following this weekend's interleague bye.
The Bulldogs will not return to action until round 13 against South Bendigo.
While the many breaks have made staying connected and consistent a challenge, Elliott insisted the tight-knit camaraderie at Gisborne would more than allow them to maintain momentum during the downtimes.
"At Gissy, we have really strong girls ... we all show up on a Thursday night regardless of whether we are playing and connect," she said.
"Fortunately for the rest of the club, they will play against Maryborough, it's just us who will miss two weeks.
"But I'm sure we'll be ready to go again in a few weeks' time."
