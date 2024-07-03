VIDEO: Watch the best highlights from round 11 of the BFNL

The Bendigo Advertiser has compiled half a dozen of the best highlights from the weekend's BFNL action for you to enjoy here.
It includes a pair of stunning final-term goals from superstar forwards Fergus Greene and Pat McKenna in Gisborne and Sandhurst's thrilling top-of-the-table battle.
After being 27-points in arrears at three-quarter-time, Ron Best Medalist leader Fergus Greene slots what Gisborne coach Rob Waters described as the "goal of the year" to put Sandhurst in front.
Not to be outdone, Gisborne star Pat McKenna wheels around on his right foot and snaps a beauty from the boundary minutes later to retake the lead for the Bulldogs.
Kangaroo Flat and Carlton VFL listed player, Jack Lefroy, snaps cleverly in the Roos victory over Maryborough.
Lefroy has been in terrific form the past month and amassed 35 disposals and three goals on the weekend.
A long bomb from Maryborough midfielder Joel Swatton.
In a tight and absorbing battle, Strathfieldsaye pulls away from Golden Square in the final term with three quick goals.
In his return game from a fortnights layoff, Kalan Huntly nails three goals in Castlemaine's 62-point victory over South Bendigo.
