Skills shortages felt 'across the board', new Nationals candidate says

Skills shortages are being felt "across the board" and central Victoria needs solutions, a businessman-turned-political-candidate says.
Andrew Lethlean says his experience could help ease the problem, in his first interview with the Advertiser since being named Bendigo's Nationals candidate for the upcoming federal election.
"I've employed thousands of staff over the years in hospitality especially, and I realise the tough times they're going through," he said.
"There's certain areas that we can really improve on to ensure they've got a much brighter future."
Mr Lethlean has managed hospitality businesses in Bendigo for more than 30 years, and continues to own the Social Bar, a nightclub in central Bendigo.
He sold the Metropolitan Hotel in March 2024, saying the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of foot traffic in Bendigo's city centre had affected business.
Mr Lethlean also previously owned late-night Bendigo venues Tonic Bar, Victoria Lane and nightclub Star Bar.
Mr Lethlean has hit the hustings at a time when the Coalition has come out strongly in favour of nuclear energy.
It has triggered opposition from Labor, with treasurer Jim Chalmers blasting the shift as "economic insanity".
Mr Lethlean said the Labor Party's renewable energy policy "put all their eggs in one basket".
"For us to sustain an affordable long-term energy source then we've got to consider nuclear, gas and renewable," he said.
"Base load's important to ensure our lights stay on and we can improve and increase our manufacturing in the area as well."
Costings of the Coalition's nuclear plan are yet to be released.
Mr Lethlean joins Liberal candidate Matthew Evans in vying for the federal seat that was comfortably won by the Australian Labor Party's Lisa Chesters in 2022.
She has held Bendigo for the past 11 years, but Mr Lethlean said the Labor Party "hasn't had a strong voice here".
"I'll certainly be providing a much stronger voice," he said.
"I'll be honest and open to everyone, get around to as many businesses and as many people as possible."
Under a proposed redistribution by the Australian Electoral Commission released in May, the electorate of Bendigo is to gain parts of the Hepburn Shire and Mitchell Shire Councils, increasing the constituency by around 1800 voters.
Exact dates for the next federal election are still to be revealed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.