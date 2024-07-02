East Bendigo truck rollover blocks traffic on Rohs Road

Traffic is being diverted on Rohs Road after a truck rolled over on Wednesday, July 3.
Emergency services responded to the incident about 8.30am.
The truck was turning right from Victa Road onto Rohs Road when it rolled on to its side, spilling its delivery of chicken feed onto the side of the road.
The driver managed to free himself from the vehicle unharmed.
Paramedics attended the scene but were not required.
Traffic travelling north on Rohs Road was being diverted along Victa Road until the truck could be removed.
Southbound from Heywood Street remains open.
Bendigo Highway Patrol leading senior constable Will Edwards said "excessive speed" may have been a factor in the rollover.
Constable Edwards said it would take up to an hour until the truck was removed and the road reopened.
