'Kick in the teeth': anger over floods

Huntly resident Debbie Dean is still feeling the impacts of multiple floods - and the clean-ups.
So it's unsurprising she feels the council's rejection of a petition to halt all development on floodplains is a "kick in the teeth".
David Chapman talks to her about her vow to "keep niggling away until they do something".
The Bendigo Bank CEO, Marnie Baker, has announced that she is stepping away from the role.
Tom O'Callaghan reports that she has long ties to the city and studied at La Trobe University after moving from her family's dairy farm in Cohuna.
It's just six weeks into the winter swimming season at the Bendigo East pool and the heating is broken.
A tight-knit bunch of winter swimmers fought to keep the much-loved pool open during the cold months. Jonathan Magrath reports on their disappointment.
Every morning another scam text, or email, lands in my inbox. As I'm sure it does for most of you. Michelle McGuiness provides some insights into what to watch for and how to protect yourself.
With the first BFNL Inter-League clash in five years looming, Nathan Spicer is rolling out a series of stories on the game. He caught up with Strathfieldsaye captain Daniel Clohesy, one of many players looking to make their debut.
Have a great day.
Juanita Greville, Editor
