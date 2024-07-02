Woman taken to Bendigo Health following Bridgewater-Maldon Road crash

UPDATE 5:10pm: A woman involved in the crash has been taken to Bendigo Health following the crash in Neereman.
An air ambulance has been dispatched to treat another person at the crash.
Previous story:
Emergency services have been called to a crash in the Neereman area.
A spokesperson for the CFA said two units, one from Maldon and the other from Baringhup, went to the scene alongside the SES, Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria.
The crash took place on the Bridgewater-Maldon Road just after 2.30 pm on July 2
The occupants of the vehicles had to be removed from the car and were treated at the scene by Ambulance Victoria.
The driver of the car appears to have crashed into a tree.
Further details on the crash victims were not immediately available
The incident was deemed under control at 3:44pm.
MORE TO COME
