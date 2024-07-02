Peri-urban sprawl impacting Bendigo agriculture and green wedges: Minister

Peri-urban sprawl around Bendigo and other Victorian urban centres is impacting agriculture, according to Agriculture Minister Ros Spence.
She said there was a need to act on learnings to protect the state's green wedges and agricultural land, in tandem.
"We need to take that really important move of planning to protect not only green wedge but agricultural land in that peri-urban area," she said.
Ms Spence made the comments in a recent interview with Stock & Land in Melbourne.
She said policy makers needed to make sure there were no more inappropriate uses for land in urban fringes and that food supply needed to be a strong part of the planning equation.
"I live in the outer north, in a growth corridor, and I've watched what was farming land be no more," she said.
"It's important that we have housing but it's important that we maintain agricultural land as well."
Ms Spence said there was more than a 'line in the sand' needed around large urban centres like Melbourne to prevent further sprawl.
"That doesn't stop all development," she said.
She said decisions on planning remained at the desk of the Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny and it was her work which could protect farm areas.
"At the moment, we've got the plan for Victoria that's being developed and I'd expect that this will be touched upon in that," Ms Spence said.
"There's already an action plan that will feed into and inform the work."
She also highlighted the ongoing work of the Legislative Assembly Environment and Planning Committee.
The committee, chaired by Juliana Addison MP, is conducting an inquiry into the effect of urban sprawl on the state's agricultural areas.
Members hosted stakeholder hearings on the matter and visited farms across the state, including the Bendigo region, to learn about the on-the-ground impact of urban expansion into rural areas.
The committee will continue its work on the issue over the coming months with its recommendations expected by the end of this year.
Ms Spence said these recommendations will guide an appropriate response by her government.
