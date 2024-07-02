Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Giant snail stops traffic in Bendigo CBD. Holidaymakers left stunned.

DC
By David Chapman
Updated July 2 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mirabelle the giant snail stops traffic on View Street in Bendigo on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Picture by Darren Howe
Mirabelle the giant snail stops traffic on View Street in Bendigo on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Picture by Darren Howe

It's not often a snail stops traffic in Bendigo but that's what happened on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.