Giant snail stops traffic in Bendigo CBD. Holidaymakers left stunned.

It's not often a snail stops traffic in Bendigo but that's what happened on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
And no wonder. The snail was a giant - measuring 2.6m in height and weighing 145kg.
Mirabelle the puppet snail visited the Bendigo Art Gallery to the delight of onlookers and surprised visitors to the city.
She required a three-tonne truck for transport and complemented the Paris: Impressions of Life 1880-1925 exhibition, where golden snails which once guided Parisians to escargot vendors were on display.
Mirabelle's visit was all part of the range of school holiday activities going on around the City of Greater Bendigo for the next two weeks to keep youngsters and their families amused while out of the classroom.
As well as the snail, Bendigo Art Gallery is also hosting the Winter City of Brights school holiday program with a puppet making workshop, open range art and Paris Paste Up with Mr Dimples.
There's also a First Nations inspired necklace making class on offer as well.
There are free art exhibitions at the Bendigo Visitor Centre, a bracelet making workshop and a drawing workshop, denim painting and jewellery making.
And of course there's the ice skating rink in Hargreaves Mall, along with Chess in the Mall, and the Electric Wonderland lighting up Rosalind Park this winter.
Many local hospitality businesses will have later trading hours during the school holidays in response to the ice rink activation and Electric Wonderland.
City tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said there were lots of fun and exciting activities to entertain residents and visitors of all ages during the winter school holidays.
He said Electric Wonderland had become a "must-see attraction for Bendigo" and this year featured a stunning 40m replica of Sacred Heart Cathedral, a magical garden, interactive pathways and a laser show.
"While you're out in the city centre with family or friends, this is also an opportunity to support local hospitality and retail businesses before or after events if you can," Mr Karamaloudis said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.