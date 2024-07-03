Why Kris turned turned 27 boats, 50 swing sets into ingenious garden

A man has spent four years amassing 27 boats and 50 swing sets on a property on Bendigo's outskirts.
Now Krishan (Kris) Lal Aneja is throwing his gates open to the public.
"There are things you've never seen before," he said.
Kris wants visitors to rethink gardening and turn other people's trash into treasures.
"People are throwing their things away, but they can use them," he said.
"They can learn the techniques I am using so that they can plant things very cheaply, and organically. These things can be very costly."
Kris honed his approach to gardening over a lifetime in India and since immigrating 10 years ago had been looking for a place to showcase ideas Australians would find useful.
He said his five acre Junortoun property Kris Hobby Farm was the perfect place to make that happen.
The ground there was hard and unfarmable - exactly the sort of spot where Kris could prove the merits of a fresh approach.
He did not even have to clear away any bushland to make it happen.
Kris used wagon wheels for climbing plants, water tanks for vertical gardens, bed frames for veggie patches and parts from large industrial exhaust fans for features.
He even had an area full of hammocks.
"Twenty-five people can relax there at a time," Kris said.
He said there was plenty of potential for new projects, potentially sourcing recyclables from more parts of the country.
"We will see," Kris said.
Kris Hobby Farm is at Lot 3, 95-113 Junortoun Road, Junortoun.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.