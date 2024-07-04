Victorian home with subdivision potential in central Bendigo

This classic Victorian home on 950 square metres is to be sold for the first time in almost 80 years.
The location is ideal, being so close to everything including the popular Percy and Percy's Café, Lake Weeroona, schools and transport links.
The facade includes a bull nosed veranda and leadlight sash windows. The home has also retained other original features such as high ornate ceilings, timber floorboards and fireplaces.
Two large bedrooms sit either side of the entrance hallway, and in the middle there's another large bedroom to the left and a lounge room occupying the space to the right.
At the rear is a sunroom in the middle, roomy eat-in kitchen to the left and a combined bathroom and laundry to the right.
There's a ramp from the back door to a sealed courtyard and the backyard beyond with an array of fruit trees, shrubs and established gardens. There's also a long single garage with a concrete floor at the rear of the yard.
Also of note, agent Linda Currie said that over the past few years the current owner has been in the process of subdividing the property and this is close to complete. However, since the owner has now decided to sell instead this gives the buyer the option of completing the subdivision (subject to council approval) or have it remain a large inner-city block.
