Country living in a lovely rural village

This spacious home on a large block in Axedale has quite a lot to offer.
Axedale is a quiet rural village an easy 20 to 25 minute drive east of Bendigo on the McIvor Highway which also leads to Heathcote.
"People love Axedale," said selling agent Paul Dalton. And this property would suit anyone from "a tradie wanting the space and sheds to a family who want to bring up their kids in a small township, to a farmer coming off the land who now wants to be in the village but also still wants space around them."
Best of all, everything is already done and this home "is ready to move in."
Among the many highlights are "three good size living areas, a study nook, and a wood heater in the lounge-dining area."
The kitchen is open plan with this dining area and it provides a lot of space including a large island bench.
The home also has a separate lounge which can be opened up to join the open plan area and make it feel even longer.
Behind the kitchen is a covered and decked outdoor entertaining area. This has a built-in bar and the covered space is even bigger than the double garage next to it, then there's a single carport (with a roller front door) next to that. There's also a powder room at the garage end of the back verandah.
The yards have grassed areas, and there's a semi-circular gravel drive at the front, along with a matching gravel drive to access the garage and the back of the carport. In fact, there's easily enough off-street parking to host a small wedding.
Moving our attention back inside the home, it has four proper bedrooms. Three of these each include a built-in robe while the main has a walk-in robe, direct access to its own paved courtyard, and a renovated ensuite with a double vanity and a double shower.
The family bathroom has a bathtub, a walk-in shower, and a vanity, while the main toilet is separate and right next to it. There's also a dedicated laundry, plus built-in linen and broom cupboards in useful places.
The home benefits from a variety of other inclusions such as ducted evaporative cooling, floor heating, a reverse-cycle split system, and a heat transfer system for the aforementioned solid fuel heater.
