Ralph the cattle dog's bloody bite costs Heathcote owners more than $5000

A Heathcote resident has been fined $750 and ordered to pay legal costs of more than $4700 after being prosecuted by the City of Greater Bendigo over a dog bite that sent a man to hospital.
Reinier Wilhelmus Laan fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on July 2, 2024 to plead not guilty to a charge of allowing a dog he owned to bite a person causing serious injury to them on September 26, 2023.
The court heard the elderly victim had been walking along Laan's fence line in Marshall Street, Heathcote, looking for a front door or a sign to his business premises when without warning Laan's cattle dog, Ralph, stuck his snout through the gaps in the fence and bit him.
There had been a lot of blood, with the bite causing a laceration - which under the Domestic Animals Act was classified as a serious injury - and forced the victim to go straight back to his car and drive to hospital, the court heard.
The injured man, who was transferred from Heathcote to Bendigo Health, needed stitches and a full thickness skin graft to his hand and still suffered a lack of movement in his little finger.
Later on the day of the incident, the man's son went to see the Laans, who were unaware of what had happened, and had been "very assertive" about it, according to Magistrate Russell Kelly.
The court heard it was Mrs Laan who reported the incident to the City of Greater Bendigo, who eventually investigated it and laid the charge.
The Laans had since spent $3500 fixing the fence to stop the dog getting his snout through and told the court their intentions were "honourable".
In what Mr Kelly considered a well-prepared defence, Laan argued his innocence on the grounds the victim was trespassing on his land at the time he was bitten.
He also said there was a sign warning of a dangerous dog at the property.
However, Mr Kelly found it was unclear the area was private property and the victim had "implied permission" to be there.
"Mr Laan, clearly from the evidence of you and your wife, you're both of the view that your dog bites people," the magistrate said.
While Laan argued that he had confined Ralph, Mr Kelly responded: "Not on this occasion".
The magistrate convicted Laan, a work-from-home NDIS company employee, and granted costs of $4751 sought by the City of Greater Bendigo.
