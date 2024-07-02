Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Maldon man pleaded guilty to being once, twice, three times a fuel thief

BL
By Ben Loughran
July 3 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Maldon man pleads guilty to multiple fuel thefts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A Maldon man pleads guilty to multiple fuel thefts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A Maldon man will be sentenced in August for stealing fuel from service stations three times and for breaching a community corrections order.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.