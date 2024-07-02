Maldon man pleaded guilty to being once, twice, three times a fuel thief

A Maldon man will be sentenced in August for stealing fuel from service stations three times and for breaching a community corrections order.
Joeli Ragigi, 44, pleaded guilty to the theft of petrol from one service station twice and a second service station once over a four-month period.
The court heard Ragigi arrived at the APCO service station in Kangaroo Flat on September 28, 2023 in a Toyota RAV4.
He withdrew more than $80 worth of fuel and left without making an attempt to pay.
The man returned to the APCO in Kangaroo Flat on November 26 and again withdrew $46 worth of fuel and left without paying.
On the third occasion Ragigi drove to the BP service station in Kangaroo Flat and pumped $51 worth of fuel into his car and left without trying to pay.
The court heard that on March 4, 2024 police drove to Ragigi's property in Maldon where they found him and the Toyota RAV4. Ragigi was arrested and taken to Bendigo police station to be interviewed.
Ragigi had been on a community corrections order at the time of the thefts.
The breach of this CCO will be dealt with at the next court date.
Magistrate Dominic Lennon noted the fuel thefts were the man's first dishonesty offences.
Mr Lennon adjourned the matter to August 29 for further pleas and sentence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.